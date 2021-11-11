Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 105,670,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386,935 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,193,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after purchasing an additional 214,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $21,559,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 422,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 242,997 shares during the last quarter.

SPMB stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

