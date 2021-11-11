Front Row Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $701.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

