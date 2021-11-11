Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,099 shares of company stock worth $14,760,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $329.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

