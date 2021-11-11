Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of FLGT traded up $5.96 on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,836. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

