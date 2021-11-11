Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. The firm has a market cap of $292.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

