FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bird Construction Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$10.55 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.48 million and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

