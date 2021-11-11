FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $147.79 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $149.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,671,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

