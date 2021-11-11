FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.29) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.27). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FATE. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after purchasing an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 873,863 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,228,000 after purchasing an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after purchasing an additional 620,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

