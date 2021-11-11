FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Reduced by Analyst

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

