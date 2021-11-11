FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Increased by Analyst

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FIX opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

