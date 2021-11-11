FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.05) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.03). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $126,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

