FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,510,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

