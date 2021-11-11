FY2021 EPS Estimates for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GTY Technology in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for GTY Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 28,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $204,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $25,747.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

