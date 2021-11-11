FY2021 EPS Estimates for International Paper Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

IP opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. International Paper has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

