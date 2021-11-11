FY2021 EPS Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Increased by Analyst

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.31). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

