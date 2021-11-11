FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reduced by Desjardins

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$98.85.

Shares of NA opened at C$104.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$100.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.06. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$68.60 and a twelve month high of C$105.27.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

