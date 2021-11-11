FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($3.23) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.86). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $101.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a one year low of $98.22 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nevro during the third quarter valued at $473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nevro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 279,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Nevro by 18.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nevro by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after buying an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

