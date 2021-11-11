FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted by Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.37 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$99.22 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$129.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Insiders have sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844 in the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

