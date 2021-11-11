FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Issued By KeyCorp

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.50.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $222.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $145.35 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,195 shares of company stock worth $1,837,131 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

