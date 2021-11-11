FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Increased by Analyst

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.12) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 178.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

