FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.21.
Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$394.96 million.
TSE:HDI opened at C$47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.86. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$23.10 and a 1-year high of C$49.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 9.24%.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
