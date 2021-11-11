FY2022 EPS Estimates for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lifted by William Blair

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

NSSC opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.76. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $837.72 million, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $803,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 173.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

