FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

OR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.41.

Shares of OR opened at C$15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 204.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.