FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

DNLI stock opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $126,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,550,591 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

