Fyooz (FYZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $154,842.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $798,161.61 and approximately $154,842.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

