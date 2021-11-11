Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Trading Up 6.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 8,247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter. Gafisa had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

