Gail Schulze Sells 25,000 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.16. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cerus by 48.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 45,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cerus by 365.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cerus by 32.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.