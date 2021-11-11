Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GAU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,898. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Galiano Gold worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

GAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.89.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.