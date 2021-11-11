Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 54,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,348,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaotu Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $841.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOTU. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,133,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

