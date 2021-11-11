Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives $154.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after acquiring an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after acquiring an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.03 on Monday. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.44. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

