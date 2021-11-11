Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Tops $9.58 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. In the last week, Gas has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $88.65 million and $9.58 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $8.75 or 0.00013425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00072468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00074104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00098000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,767.90 or 0.07301665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,154.29 or 0.99778667 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020025 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

Gas Coin Trading

