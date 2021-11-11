GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.91 million to $88.23 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 408,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

