GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will announce sales of $88.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.91 million to $88.23 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 28.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 408,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
