GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.00 and traded as low as C$53.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$53.53, with a volume of 5,625 shares changing hands.

GDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

