GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.00 and traded as low as C$53.50. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$53.53, with a volume of 5,625 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.50.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.28 million. Equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 2.3699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$1,543,393.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,893,912.38. Also, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total value of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,750.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

