GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.19 ($47.28).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €44.65 ($52.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €44.24 ($52.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

