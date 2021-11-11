General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lowered by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 39,351 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 228,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,255,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 43,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

NYSE GE opened at $108.96 on Thursday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a PE ratio of -209.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

