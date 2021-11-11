Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GBIO stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 10,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,665. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $1,320,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Generation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 40,459.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Generation Bio worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.