Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Generation Income Properties in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Generation Income Properties Inc is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

