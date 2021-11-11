Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 335,940 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 335,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Oscar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733 in the last quarter.

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

