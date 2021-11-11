Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,506 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Capstar Financial Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

