Geode Capital Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,943,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.78. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,707 shares of company stock worth $6,834,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

