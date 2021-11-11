Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $6.92 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,132,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

ALTO stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $429.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 2.91.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.