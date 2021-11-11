Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 623,917 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,180,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of TherapeuticsMD worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

