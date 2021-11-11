Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $37.50 million and $8.03 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00054384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00225151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.