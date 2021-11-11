Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $128.66 on Monday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

