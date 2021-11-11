Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.31

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and traded as high as $96.95. Givaudan shares last traded at $96.72, with a volume of 15,482 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

