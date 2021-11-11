Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.31

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and traded as high as $96.95. Givaudan shares last traded at $96.72, with a volume of 15,482 shares.

GVDNY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

