Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Earnings Results

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. 7,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,784. The firm has a market cap of $837.68 million, a PE ratio of -78.65, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Gladstone Land worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.