Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $128.04

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.04 and last traded at $128.62, with a volume of 42437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

