Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

NYSE:GSL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.